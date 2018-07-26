You Can Now Change Your Netflix Profile Icon To One Of Your Favorite Characters!

Netflix sure loves its original shows and they know their viewers do too!

In late July, the streaming service changed up their log-in screen and gave users the option to add more than just a cartoon face as their profile icon.

WE DID A FUN THING YOU MIGHT ENJOY. New profile icons from your Netflix faves. pic.twitter.com/YyB2HYTUic — Netflix US (@netflix) July 25, 2018

The new icons that users can add to their profiles include characters from Netflix originals including Orange Is The New Black, Stranger Things, Fuller House, Queer Eye, Unbreakable Jummy Schmidt and SO much more.

That's right... you can choose Steve from Stranger Things for your dad, DJ Tanner from Fuller House for your mom and Taystee from Orange Is The New Black for yourself!

Not all Netflix original shows have characters featured, however, and the ones that are don't have all their characters included -- imagine my disappointment when I wasn't able to add one of the cute guards from OITNB as my icon.

As stated in a a blog post by the Director of Product Innovation at Netflix:

It’s an anniversary we don’t expect anyone to remember, but we couldn’t be more excited to share this celebration with our members around the world. In August 2013, we launched profiles. Netflix became uniquely yours, personalized to you and your taste. You no longer had to see your roommate’s movie suggestions in your Top Picks or your little sister’s cartoons in your Continue Watching. Your profile features the best suggestions based on what you watch.

Today we are announcing an evolution of profiles. The profile icons you’ve used for the last five years are getting a fun makeover. We’re also introducing a bunch of new icons -- including some of the most beloved characters from Netflix shows and movies. Get excited, things are about to get a lot more personal.

We know the series and movies on Netflix are more than just things you watch to pass the time. The stories — and the characters in them —are also your heroes, frenemies, soulmates and everything in between. We’re thrilled to give you a way to show your fandom and make your connection with Netflix more unique.

Profiles are key to creating a highly personalized Netflix experience. By watching on your own profile, we can showcase suggestions for TV shows and movies we’re sure you won’t want to miss. We’re always working to make it easier for our members to connect with stories they’ll love and creating your profile is the first step. If you don’t have one yet, we highly suggest you make one -- and personalize it with an icon like Luke Cage, Crazy Eyes, or another one of your favorite characters.

What character are you going to use for your icon?