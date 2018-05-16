The NES Classic Edition is Back!

Exciting news if you're a fan of the original Nintendo from your childhood

The NES Classic Edition and SNES Classic Edition are returning to stores on June 29, Nintendo of America announced this week.

The NES Classic was the hottest toy last Christmas and there was no word if they would ever make them again. I would see them on Ebay for hundreds and hundreds of dollars. Not anymore!

I waited in line for the SNES Classic Edition this past Christmas and was lucky enough to get one. They are exactly like you remember them!

According to Nintendo:

“The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

“Just plug the NES Classic Edition into your TV, pick up that gray controller, and rediscover the joy of NES games.”

The system comes with 30 pre-installed games, one classic NES controller, an HDMI cable and an AC adapter.

For a full list of the games and more information on the NES, click HERE