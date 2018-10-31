Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Don't Ever Mess With Mr. Feeny!

October 31, 2018
Categories: 
Features

 

Back in 1993, the show Boy Meets World introduced us to a wonderful family, some great friends and, most importantly, Mr. Feeny, the wise neighbor of the Matthews.

Twenty-five years later, 91 year old William Daniels, the actor who played Feeny, is still proving to us that he's pretty much the best human ever.

Over the weekend, someone broke into Daniels' home, where he was with his 89 year old wife, and, no, I know what you're thinking... it wasn't Eric Matthews asking for advice.

Daniels quickly turned the lights on in the house and the intruder ran off. Pretty simple, right? Mr. Feeny would never resort to violence. Full story here.

I couldn't help but think of this clip... they just shot the neighbor!

Tags: 
Boy Meets World
William Daniels

Recent Podcast Audio
Mary Ann Winkowski, Paranormal Investigator and Ghost Hunter, Takes Calls! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Master Carver Brent Heuser of Brent Pumpkins WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 26th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mike West from the Board of Elections Informs Us About Early Voting and More! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Claire From The I-X Center Joins Us To Talk About Trick Or Treat Street WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Ellie From The Lottery Lucky Gas Station in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes