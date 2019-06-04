More Americans Are Opting for "Micro-Vacations", Smaller Trips and Vacations

Yahoo Finace revealed that more people are taking shorter trips to satisfy their time out of the office.

Allianz Global Assistance found that 57% of Americans didn’t take a leisure trip that was more than four nights in the last year. What’s more, 18% of Americans say their longest vacation was only three to four nights, while 11% said they didn’t take a trip that constituted more than one or two nights.

Younger age groups are more likely to takes 'micro-vacations'; 72% of Millennials took at least one micro-vacation compared to 69% of Gen X'ers and 60% of Baby Boomers.

25% of folks, say they took at least three micro-cations last year, with that number going up to 29% for Millennials.

32% of people say it’s easier to take off from work for shorter periods of time, while 19% say they didn’t want to spend money on a longer trip.

