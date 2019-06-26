MLB All-Stars To Parade Through Downtown Cleveland

MLB ALL-STARS TO CRUISE THROUGH DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, ARRIVE IN STYLE

IN THE 2019 MLB ALL-STAR RED CARPET SHOW PRESENTED BY CHEVROLET

MLB’s Brightest Stars and their Guests Walk the Carpet Ahead of

90th Midsummer Classic

Jim Thome and Sandy Alomar Jr. Named Grand Marshals

Event to Air Nationally on MLB Network and MLB.com

For the first time in Cleveland baseball history, local residents and visitors have the chance to see more than 70 MLB All-Stars up close as they parade their way through the streets of downtown Cleveland on their way to the 90th MLB All-Star Game. The 2019 All-Stars will make their way through The Land in 2019 Chevrolet Silverados on Tuesday, July 9th as part of the 15th annual MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet.

The free event, which is easily accessible for fans to attend, will begin downtown at 12:30 p.m. ET. The parade starts on Lakeside Avenue and West Mall Drive, weaving between PLAY BALL PARK on Malls B and C. All-Stars are set to travel east on Lakeside before turning down East 9th Street in their Chevrolet Silverados and heading towards Progressive Field. The parade winds down after one mile at the ballpark’s Right Field Gate near the corner of East 9th and Larry Doby Way (Eagle Avenue). Fans are encouraged to line these city streets and welcome the 2019 All-Stars to Cleveland as they head to the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard.

Following the parade, each All-Star will step off their Chevrolet and trade one Red Carpet for another as they showcase their style and personality for attending media, VIPs and Indians season ticketholders on the way into the ballpark. The event will air later in the day on MLB Network and MLB.com at 3pm ET.

“Nothing says summer like MLB’s All-Star Game and Chevrolet,” said Paul Edwards, U.S. vice president, Chevrolet Marketing. “Our parade of all-new Silverados highlights the trucks as the perfect vehicle for this year’s players and their families.”

Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome and the hero of the last All-Star Game in Cleveland, Sandy Alomar Jr., will lead the parade as Grand Marshals, while the AL and NL All-Star Team Managers, Alex Cora and Dave Roberts, will each ride through Cleveland in their own Chevrolet vehicles. Additionally, mascots representing a variety of MLB Clubs plan to walk the parade route, interacting with fans and giving away special All-Star keepsakes along the way. At the culmination of the parade celebration, spectators can catch a glimpse of the Commissioner’s Trophy, which is presented annually to the World Series Champion. More than 70 boys and girls from three Cleveland-area Chevy Youth Baseball supported teams will also take part in the parade.

In addition to the Chevrolet Silverados that will drive the players around Cleveland, a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 convertible and Camaro convertibles are also scheduled to escort some of the special guests. The red carpet everyone will be traveling on is a 100% polypropylene carpet that will be recycled after its use.