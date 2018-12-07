Mintz Family: Rainbow Stories 2018

December 7, 2018

FACTS:

  • Mom had emergency C-section.
  • Mom developed infection which transferred to Rosa in the form of sepsis.
  • She was rushed to the NICU.
  • During a routine examine, it was discovered that Mom was hemorrhaging.
  • Things went down hill from there. Mom was rushed into surgery and spent time in ICU.
  • Mom said I’m not sure if I would be here today, sharing this story, were it not for the amazing people at this hospital. Truthfully, if I were somewhere else, I don’t know if either Rosabelle or I would have survived.

NOW:

  • Both Jori and Rosa are doing great.
  • Mom is a UH employee.
  • Rosa takes tennis lessons and is in ballet class. She's also a sushi loving Yogi.
  • She wants to be a ballerina when she grows up.
  • Jori stated, “We are both so thankful for the amazing teams at MacDonald and Rainbow who saved both of our lives.”

Rainbow Stories 2018

