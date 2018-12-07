Mintz Family: Rainbow Stories 2018

FACTS:

Mom had emergency C-section.

Mom developed infection which transferred to Rosa in the form of sepsis.

She was rushed to the NICU.

During a routine examine, it was discovered that Mom was hemorrhaging.

Things went down hill from there. Mom was rushed into surgery and spent time in ICU.

Mom said I’m not sure if I would be here today, sharing this story, were it not for the amazing people at this hospital. Truthfully, if I were somewhere else, I don’t know if either Rosabelle or I would have survived.

NOW:

Both Jori and Rosa are doing great.

Mom is a UH employee.

Rosa takes tennis lessons and is in ballet class. She's also a sushi loving Yogi.

She wants to be a ballerina when she grows up.

Jori stated, “We are both so thankful for the amazing teams at MacDonald and Rainbow who saved both of our lives.”

