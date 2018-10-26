Military Dad Surprises Daughter At Ohio High School

Today during a lunch break at River View High, a school located in Warsaw, OH, a military dad came into the cafeteria to surprise his daughter after too many months apart.

From River View High School:

It has been 5 months, 20 days, 4 hours and 35 minutes since Tech Sergeant Mike Balsley has seen his daughter Carley. A great family reunion for a man who has been overseas defending our freedom. Thank you for your service! Thank you for allowing RVHS to be part of this tremendous reunion experience for Carley and you.

Watch the beautiful reunion below!