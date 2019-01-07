LIST: Mid-Season Television Premiere Schedule and List!

Check out what's coming back!

January 7, 2019

Monday, Jan. 7

  • America’s Got Talent: The Champions
  • The Bachelor

Tuesday, Jan. 8

  • Ellen's Game of Games
  • The Conners
  • The Kids Are Alright
  • Black-ish
  • Splitting Up Together
  • The Rookie
     

Wednesday, Jan. 9

  • The Goldbergs
  • Schooled
  • Modern Family
  • Single Parents
  • Match Game
     

Thursday, January 10

  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Young Sheldon
  • Mom
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • The Good Place
  • Fam
  • S.W.A.T.
     

Friday, Jan. 11

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

 

Monday, Jan. 14

  • The Resident
  • The Passage

 

Tuesday, Jan. 15

  • The Flash
  • Roswell, New Mexico
  • This Is Us

 

Wednesday, Jan. 16

  • Riverdale
  • All American

 

Thursday, Jan. 17

  • Supernatural
  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • A Million Little Things
  • How to Get Away with Murder

 

Friday, Jan. 18

  • Dynasty

Sunday, Jan. 20

  • Supergirl
  • Charmed

Monday, Jan. 21

  • Arrow
  • Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
  • Black Lightning

Thursday, Jan. 24

  • Legacies

Sunday, Jan. 27

  • Rent Live

Thursday, Jan. 31

  • Will & Grace

Sunday, Feb. 3

  • The World’s Best

Monday, Feb. 4

  • The Neighborhood
  • Man With a Plan

Tuesday, Feb. 5

  •  American Housewife

Wednesday, Feb. 6

  • The World’s Best

Friday, Feb. 15

  • Proven Innocent

Wednesday, Feb. 20

  • Survivor

Monday, Feb. 25

  • The Voice
  • The Enemy Within

Tuesday, Feb. 26

  • World of Dance

Wednesday, Feb. 27

  • Whiskey Cavalier

 

