LIST: Mid-Season Television Premiere Schedule and List!
Check out what's coming back!
January 7, 2019
Monday, Jan. 7
- America’s Got Talent: The Champions
- The Bachelor
Tuesday, Jan. 8
- Ellen's Game of Games
- The Conners
- The Kids Are Alright
- Black-ish
- Splitting Up Together
- The Rookie
Wednesday, Jan. 9
- The Goldbergs
- Schooled
- Modern Family
- Single Parents
- Match Game
Thursday, January 10
- The Big Bang Theory
- Young Sheldon
- Mom
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- The Good Place
- Fam
- S.W.A.T.
Friday, Jan. 11
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Monday, Jan. 14
- The Resident
- The Passage
Tuesday, Jan. 15
- The Flash
- Roswell, New Mexico
- This Is Us
Wednesday, Jan. 16
- Riverdale
- All American
Thursday, Jan. 17
- Supernatural
- Grey’s Anatomy
- A Million Little Things
- How to Get Away with Murder
Friday, Jan. 18
- Dynasty
Sunday, Jan. 20
- Supergirl
- Charmed
Monday, Jan. 21
- Arrow
- Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
- Black Lightning
Thursday, Jan. 24
- Legacies
Sunday, Jan. 27
- Rent Live
Thursday, Jan. 31
- Will & Grace
Sunday, Feb. 3
- The World’s Best
Monday, Feb. 4
- The Neighborhood
- Man With a Plan
Tuesday, Feb. 5
- American Housewife
Wednesday, Feb. 6
- The World’s Best
Friday, Feb. 15
- Proven Innocent
Wednesday, Feb. 20
- Survivor
Monday, Feb. 25
- The Voice
- The Enemy Within
Tuesday, Feb. 26
- World of Dance
Wednesday, Feb. 27
- Whiskey Cavalier