Mickey Mouse

ID 31549849 © Murdock2013 | Dreamstime.com

Mickey Shaped Ice Cream Bars Coming to Grocery Stores

Out of the park and into your home

January 16, 2019

One of the most popular treats at Walt Disney World is coming to a grocery store near you. 

In honor of Mickey's 90th birthday Nestle and Disney have partnered together to bring a six count, smaller version of the Mickey Mouse Ice Cream bars outside the parks and into your homes. 

Related: SCREENSHOTS: Jake Gyllenhaal Steals the Show in First ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer

They'll start showing up in stores this February, but no word yet on how long they will be available for. 

A list of stores carrying the bars has not yet been released.

Tags: 
Entertainment
Mickey Mouse
Disney

Recent Podcast Audio
Chef Joshua Ingraham Talks About His Appearence on NBC's "The Titan Games" WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene With Andrew Zelman - January 10th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Troupe Members From Disney on Ice! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Curtis Danburg From The Indians Talks About TribeFest! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checking The Cleveland Scene - Andrew Zelman, January 4th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Best of The Jen and Tim Show - 2018 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes