Michelle's Easy Winter Blues Tips

January 22, 2019
Michelle O'Dell

Here are a couple of quick and easy things you can do to make yourself feel little bit better in the winter, and some of them you probably already have in your house.

1) swap out regular bath towels for beach towels. You probably already have them in the closet. Give them a fresh wash and put them in the rotation.

2) dab on a little bit of sunscreen that you use regularly during vacation. The smell will "take you there"!

3) speaking of vacation, start planning one for this summer or even the following summer for that matter. Break out all the photos from past summer vacations and think about your wish list!

Other than that, we just have to wait!

Tags: 
winter
cleveland

Recent Podcast Audio
Tasty Tuesday - The Burnham from the Hilton Cleveland Stop By WDOKFM: On-Demand
Channel 5 Meteorlogist Trent Magill Calls In About The Weekend Forecast WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, January 17th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The CEO of the Q Arena Calls In About The Q Transformation Milestone WDOKFM: On-Demand
Chef Joshua Ingraham Talks About His Appearence on NBC's "The Titan Games" WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene With Andrew Zelman - January 10th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes