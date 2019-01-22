Michelle's Easy Winter Blues Tips

Here are a couple of quick and easy things you can do to make yourself feel little bit better in the winter, and some of them you probably already have in your house.

1) swap out regular bath towels for beach towels. You probably already have them in the closet. Give them a fresh wash and put them in the rotation.

2) dab on a little bit of sunscreen that you use regularly during vacation. The smell will "take you there"!

3) speaking of vacation, start planning one for this summer or even the following summer for that matter. Break out all the photos from past summer vacations and think about your wish list!

Other than that, we just have to wait!