Michelle's Cavs Prediction!
May 31, 2018
So most of the country is saying "here we go again, same 2 teams in the Finals"
THAT'S RIGHT! Cleveland Cavs are keeping it HOT for all of us!
With that said: Cavs in SIX!
Thanks guys for the great time! GO CAVS!
