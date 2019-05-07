Which of the 4 Lady Gaga Met Gala Looks Is Your Favorite?

Lady Gaga was a co-chair for the 2019 Met Gala, and she came through with an amazing 4 dresses to celebrate the night dedicated to "Camp."

Anyone who was worried about Gaga losing her edge after the success of A Star Is Born, got a Mother Monster-sized dose of reassurance on the pink carpet. Rocking $2 million worth of Tiffany diamonds, the Oscar-winning singer and actress went from flowing hot pink, to elegant black, and back again. Check out each of her looks below.

You've seen them all, now tell us which is your favorite of the night. Will it be the volumonous pink or the sexy and stark black? Or is somewhere in-between? All 4 were amazing, but the choice is yours.

Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard / Staff, Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff, Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff, John Lamparski / Stringer