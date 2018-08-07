WATCH: Taylor Swift’s Surprise “Summer Of 69’” Duet With Bryan Adams
The 1989 singer goes back to 1985
Toronto got a Taylor-sized surprise this weekend, as Canadian rocker Bryan Adams emerged from beneath Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour stage to perform his classic “Summer Of 69’” on Saturday.
“It’s just one of my favorite songs ever written” said Swift while strumming the opening chords of the 1985 tune. “It’s not one of mine.”
I didn’t even know Bryan was gonna be in town until last night and I asked him completely last minute if he wanted to come sing!! Pretty evident from the videos (um yes I’m posting another one) that I’m FULLY LOSING IT with excitement, and I can’t thank @bryanadams enough ✨⭐️--
This is not Swift’s first time “standing on your mama’s porch”. The “Delicate” singer also covered Adams in 2011 in his hometown of Vancouver. You can watch the full “Summer Of 69’” performance here.
The night before Taylor’s turn with Bryan Adams in Toronto, Swift worked closely with another Canadian. For Shawn Mendes though, it was more about makeup than music.
Taylor Swift is out here giving us the Shawn Mendes content we need and deserve. ✨ pic.twitter.com/XcggJEaFJZ— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 4, 2018