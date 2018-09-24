Watch Millie Bobby Brown Rap On Stage With Maroon 5

Millie Bobby Brown keeps adding to her resume of coolest fourteen-year-old in the world.

When she's not busy in The Upside Down on Stranger Things, she's out here looking glamorous at The Emmys, or texting with Drake, or hanging out with Taylor Swift.

Over the weekend the young actress added "rapper" to her list of proficiencies, hopping on stage with Maroon 5 to deliver her best Cardi B verse during "Girls Like You". It all went down Sunday night at a tour stop for the band in Nashville, TN.

Brown has had a busy week in the world of Hip Hop. Before rhyming like Cardi with Maroon 5, she was clapping back at haters on Instagram over her friendship with Drake. The pair made headlines after a red carpet interview about their texting conversations, in which Millie explained Drake would give her advice on boys.

While some thought that was sweet, others made the relationship seem weird in reporting. Brown answered that criticism, saying "u guys are weird...for real. I'm lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance."

Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Her Friendship w/ Drake pic.twitter.com/EVotpknup8 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) September 20, 2018

Jeez indeed.