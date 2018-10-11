Watch Ella Mai Shine On 'The Tonight Show' With "Trip"

Just hours away from her debut album

October 11, 2018
Michael Cerio
Ella Mai

Ella Mai is having the best week. On Tuesday night she wowed the crowd at the 2018 American Music Awards, she is just hours away from the release of her debut album, and she still found time to show off her impressive skills while singing "Trip" on The Tonight Show Wednesday night.

As the fog crept up around her, Mai delivered an impressive performance of her second single.

Mai's moment at the AMAs was one of the most talked about of the night, and her self-title debut has been on our list for weeks. The album drops Friday with features from John Legend, Chris Brown, and H.E.R.. All the information on how to grab your copy is here.

