Watch Celebrities Lip-Sync A Tribute To Taylor Dayne

It’s been thirty years since we were first introduced to Taylor Dayne.

The singer scored seven top ten hits in the span of two years, and has sold seventy-five million albums since first leading us to the dance floor in 1988.

Some people forget the force that was Taylor Dayne, but the weirdest collection of celebrities this side of a Big Brother house is here to remind you.

Related: Paul McCartney Shares Playful “Fuh You” Lyric Video

In honor of the thirtieth anniversary of her debut album, Wynonna Judd, RuPaul, Kris Jenner, Kris Humphries , Debbie Gibson, and more each take the time to sing along to “Tell It To My Heart”.

Enjoy the tribute to the woman they deem, “The Diva”.

Taylor Dayne is currently on tour through the end of the year, and has a memoir coming in November.