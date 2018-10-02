Taylor Swift Performance To Open The 2018 AMAs

Hold on to your cats, Taylor Swift is coming to the AMAs.

The singer, and Meredith, announced via Instagram this morning that they will be opening the 2018 American Music Awards with her song "I Did Something Bad."

The performance from Swift will come just days after the "Delicate" singer wraps up the North American leg of her Reputation tour. She will join performances by Carrie Underwood, Post Malone, Mariah Carey, Benny Blanco with Halsey and Khalid, Cardi B, Ciara with Missy Elliott, Dua Lipa, and Panic! At The Disco. The 2018 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related: Gladys Knight To Pay Tribute To Aretha Franklin At AMAs