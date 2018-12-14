Stevie Nicks To Be The First Woman Inducted Twice Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Stevie Nicks will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, again.

The "Edge Of Seventeen" singer is the first woman ever to be inducted twice, in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac and next March as a solo artist. "I have a lot to say about this but I will save those words for later" she wrote in a tweet this week. "For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It's a glorious feeling."

Nicks' first solo album was released in 1981. Bella Donna began after the success of Rumors, and started the "Stand Back" singer on a path all her own. Her first outing featured four Top 40 hits, including "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" with Tom Petty, the Don Henley assisted "Leather And Lace", "Edge Of Seventeen", and "After The Glitter Fades." Stevie wrote on all of the album's ten tracks, with the exception of the Petty duet, which was originally written as a Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers song.

It's a remarkable feat to get to the Hall of Fame, not once but twice. It got us thinking if there are other women who have been overlooked for the honor. Diana Ross comes to mind, but we are far from experts.

Who has the career worthy of getting in both with a band and as a solo artist?

As for Stevie Nicks, she will continue her tour with Fleetwood Mac into June of next year. Luckily, the band has the night off on March 29th for the ceremony. You can find the list of dates here.