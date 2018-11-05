The Spice Girls Are Officially Reunited, Most Of Them

Four out of five are hitting the road, returning to girl power glory

November 5, 2018
Michael Cerio
Spice Girls

© Press Association

Well Zig-a-zig-ah! What a refreshing way to start a week.

Monday morning the Spice Girls announced their reunion, with six shows announced for the UK starting in June 2019. Tickets will go on sale Saturday November 10th.

Baby, Ginger, Sporty, and Scary Spice are all on board, leaving the world to wonder, where's Posh? Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell Horner, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown have all confirmed their involvement in the tour.

In 2000, the Spice Girls released their last album and announced an indefinite hiatus. The group has reunited briefly since then, most famously at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics. The Spice Girls created a worldwide phenomenon and became the face of "girl power" in the 1990's with unforgettable songs like "Wannabe", "2 Become 1", and "Say You'll Be There."

It remains to be seen if the tour will advance beyond the UK, or if Victoria Beckham has any involvement. The singer did post a photo in February of everyone all together. Until then, spice up your life.

 

Tags: 
Spice Girls
reunion
Victoria Beckham

