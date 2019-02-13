SCREENSHOTS: Disney Reveals First Look at 'Frozen 2'

A teaser trailer for the film coming this November

February 13, 2019
Michael Cerio

The highest-grossing animated film of all time is back, and we've got the first look at the new adventure.

Six years after they were first introduced, Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and everyone will return to theaters for Frozen 2. A teaser trailer released on Wednesday shows Queen Elsa making death-defying moves across the sea, and Anna having her own hard time leaping through the forest. Sven and Kristoff both appear along for the ride as well as they look for the truth about their kingdom.

Related: C-3PO Says Goodbye to 'Star Wars'

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell return for Frozen 2, plus Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown join the cast.

Frozen 2 is due in theaters on November 22nd. 

Tags: 
Entertainment
movies
Disney
Frozen
frozen 2

Recent Podcast Audio
Curtis Danburg From The Indians Talks About The Promo Schedules WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, February 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Mentor Football Coach Steve Trivisanno WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Get The Details Of Cleveland's Finest Hors D'Oeuvre Contest WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, February 1st 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview The Owners of Saucission About Their Appearence On The Zimmern List WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes