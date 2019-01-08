SCREENSHOTS: 'Captain Marvel' Tickets on Sale After Another New Trailer Is Revealed

We are only a photon blast away from Captain Marvel hitting theaters.

The Brie Larson superhero story arrives in theaters in March, but you can already purchase your tickets for the latest MCU extravaganza. Atom Tickets has begun selling tickets to the epic story of Carol Danvers busting skrulls and rocking an intergalactic mohawk, as we travel back to the '90s for a new adventure.

A new trailer debuted on Monday night, and people are here for her.

The best footage I've seen of Captain Marvel so far! I'm pumped! — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) January 8, 2019

me every single time marvel does the “her” “a hero” thing in captain marvel trailers pic.twitter.com/viFUVbuHit — Taylor (@TaylorPettitt) January 8, 2019

If 90s era Samuel L. Jackson doesn’t say, “Hold onto your butts” in Captain Marvel that movie will have been entirely a waste. — Rob Fox III (@RobFoxThree) January 8, 2019

In addition to a new trailer, Marvel has also released a behind-the-scenes video showing Larson training for the film. "Doing fight sequences up and down a train for three days, I felt kind of alive" she says.

Captain Marvel is in theaters on March 8th.