Pam and Jim From 'The Office' Are on Opposite Sides for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The battle line has been drawn for the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it falls right between the desks of Pam and Jim.

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer from The Office have both been supporting their hometown teams throughout the playoffs, and now the matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins threatens the greatest relationship in the history of television.

This is going to be interesting... https://t.co/fuc5tt2yvp — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) May 22, 2019

Fischer was raised in St. Louis, even attending college three hours away at Truman State University. Meanwhile, Krasinski is New England all the way, being born in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston. The two overcame a lot in 9 season of The Office, but what happens when hometown pride comes into question? Insert cringing Michael Scott gif here.

That will work.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs start on Monday May 27th.