Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Travis Scott Added as Performers at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

They have announced another set of performers for this Sunday's 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Lady Gaga will be there, likely with a performance from her record-breaking A Star Is Born soundtrack. Mark Ronson will be with her. but will the "terrified" Bradley Cooper be joining her? We'll find out on Sunday.

Also performing this weekend is Best New Artist nominee Dua Lipa, who will be joined on stage by St. Vincent. The album Masseduction from St. Vincent is nominated Best Alternative Album.

Two standout stars from Super Bowl LIII will take the stage, with Travis Scott and Best New Artist nominee CHLOE X HALLE both performing. Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, and Andra Day have also been announced as performers, taking part in a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The new slate of performers comes at the same time as news of Ariana Grande opting not to perform or attend this year's awards ceremony. According to Variety, the "thank u, next" singer was unable to come to an agreement on song choice with the show's producers.

The latest announced performers join previously announced artists Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, and Post Malone with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Alicia Keys is set to host the 2019 GRAMMYs, which will broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.