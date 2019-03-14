Joey Fatone Gets an Amazing Tattoo of The Rabbit From 'The Masked Singer'

Name a more dedicated Rabbit.

The Masked Singer is over, with T-Pain taking home the trophy, or golden mask, or whatever it is you win from being able to stump Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong for several weeks. The singing competition became a surprise, completely bananas hit this year as celebrities put on these mysterious suits to hide their identity from the panel of judges and Twitter detectives. In the end it was T-Pain who outlasted the rest as The Monster, besting Donny Osmond and Gladys Knight in the finale.

Along the way, it was revealed that under the fun and fur of The Rabbit, former *NSYNC singer Joey Fatone was singing and acting as the bunny. Fully in character, each week he would emerge to belt out songs and twitch along with a hidden persona. The Rabbit became a fan favorite which survived almost to the finish of The Masked Singer.

Now Fatone has found a way to always remember his time behind the ears, getting a large tattoo of his Rabbit character on his leg earlier this week.

That's a deep commitment to the committed Rabbit, living on forever on the leg of Fatone.

Fatone and fellow NSYNC member Lance Bass were on-hand Wednesday at South By Southwest for the premiere of The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story. The documentary traces the fraud of the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC manager. The film will be available to YouTube Premium subscribers starting April 3.