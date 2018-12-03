Hootie & The Blowfish Are Back With A New Album And A Tour For 2019
Celebrating 25 years since 'Cracked Rear View'
The Blowfish is back!
25 years after their debut album and 14 years since their last, Hootie & The Blowfish are set to return in 2019 with an album of new material and an extensive tour across the country. "It's crazy to think that next year, Cracked Rear View will be 25" the band said in a tweet on Monday. "It's time to celebrate... with you!"
The band will be joined by the Barenaked Ladies on the Group Therapy Tour beginning in May.
It's crazy to think that next year, #CrackedRearView will be 25! It's time to celebrate... with you! We're hitting the road on the #GroupTherapyTour in 2019 w/ our friends @BarenakedLadies. For 1st access to the pre-sale NOW, sign up for our email list at https://t.co/QRKIvCpGwn pic.twitter.com/07KBm65abA— HootieAndTheBlowfish (@HootieTweets) December 3, 2018
Released in 1994, Cracked Rear View is one of the top 20 selling album of all time. With MTV staples "Let Her Cry" and "Only Wanna Be With You", the band was catapulted to stratospheric heights going platinum 21 times. That success continued with the number one album Fairweather Johnson released in 1996, and further into 1998 with their third album Musical Chairs. Diminishing returns on the following two albums led to an eventual hiatus and the emerging solo career of Darius Rucker, who has found massive success in his own right as a Country singer over the past decade.
Along with the tour will come new music from Hootie, as they have announced a new record deal with UMG Nashville and an album set for release in 2019. "For us making the record is fun, but we're not doing it for us" Rucker said on the Today show Monday morning. "We're doing it for those people who used to plan their vacation around the Hootie & The Blowfish tour."
Hootie & The Blowfish are back with a big announcement: the band is getting back together for a new album and going on tour! @HootieTweets pic.twitter.com/CPr8WuCcPz— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 3, 2018
Ticket to see the band will go on-sale on Friday December 7th. You can find the full list of dates below, and more details here.
- May 30, 2019 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA
- May 31, 2019 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC
- Jun 01, 2019 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA
- Jun 06, 2019 - The Amphitheater at the Wharf - Orange Beach, AL
- Jun 07, 2019 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL
- Jun 08, 2019 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL
- Jun 13, 2019 - Austin 360 Amphitheater - Austin, TX
- Jun 14, 2019 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman - The Woodlands, TX
- Jun 15, 2019 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX
- Jun 19, 2019 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ
- Jun 21, 2019 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA
- Jun 22, 2019 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV
- Jun 23, 2019 - FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance - Irvine, CA
- Jun 25, 2019 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
- Jun 28, 2019 - Toyota Ampitheatre - Wheatland, CA
- Jun 29, 2019 - Shoreline Amphitheater - Mountain View, CA
- Jul 11, 2019 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Englewood, CO
- Jul 13, 2019 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO
- Jul 14, 2019 - Walmart Amp - Arkansas Music Pavilion - Rogers, AR
- Jul 19, 2019 - Great Jones County Fair - Monticello, IA
- Jul 20, 2019 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH
- Jul 21, 2019 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown, PA
- Jul 26, 2019 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Jul 27, 2019 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA
- Jul 28, 2019 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ
- Aug 02, 2019 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH
- Aug 03, 2019 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA
- Aug 04, 2019 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY
- Aug 08, 2019 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD
- Aug 09, 2019 - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center - Canandaigua, NY
- Aug 10, 2019 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
- Aug 16, 2019 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI
- Aug 17, 2019 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN
- Aug 18, 2019 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA
- Aug 22, 2019 - Minnesota State Fairgrounds - St. Paul, MN
- Aug 23, 2019 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI
- Aug 24, 2019 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL
- Aug 29, 2019 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Canada
- Aug 30, 2019 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
- Aug 31, 2019 - Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, CT
- Sep 05, 2019 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC
- Sep 06, 2019 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - Pelham, AL
- Sep 07, 2019 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
- Sep 13, 2019 - Colonial Life Arena - Columbia, SC