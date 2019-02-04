GRAMMY Awards: The Backstreet Boys Make Their Prediction for Record Of The Year

Not everyone is in agreement with who should take home the award

February 4, 2019
Michael Cerio
The Backstreet Boys are better than back, they're number one.

With their new album DNA, the group has returned to the number one spot on the Billboard Album Chart for the first time since 2000. The album, which was originally something very different, is part of the longest span between chart-topping albums since Paul McCartney revisited the top spot last year after 36 years away.

With 25 years of experience and 10 Top 10 albums, these five know what goes into making a giant record like all of this year's Record Of The Year nominees. So we had to ask, who do the Backstreet Boys think will win the award at the upcoming 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards? Watch the exclusive video above for the answer.

The Backstreet Boys are also up for their own GRAMMY Award this year, with a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." Tune in to see if they win when the 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.      

