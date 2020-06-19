What To Do In Cleveland! - June 19th Edition

Now Open: Jack Casino and Jack Thisteldown are back open starting today at 6am! And MGM Northfield Park opens on Saturday! All venues are at half capacity, masks are required to play at tables. Get info at www.jackentertainment.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened earlier this week, guests just have to wear masks and go online for tickets. They will be open daily from 11am-5pm.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reopened on Wednesday and it doesn't feel like too much has changed! Get reservations at www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo. They're open daily from 9:30am-4pm.

Cleveland Metroparks: Just a reminder that the Cleveland Metroparks are open! Take some trails and enjoy the nature and wildlife!

Cleveland Bazaar at West Side Market / Market Square: Who doesn't love a bazaar!? It's happening on West 25th and Lorain on Saturday from 10-4pm!

Hooley at Home: Shoutout to West Park who's annual party is happening Saturday from 6-9pm! Get info at westparkkamms.org/hooley

Lake Metroparks Farmpark: Giddy-up! The barns are open again! You'll get a ton of fun here, get advanced reservations at http://holdenarb.org

Great Lakes Science Center: They don't fully reopen till July 1st, but their "Body Worlds Rx" exhbit is open! You can reserve tickets at http://greatscience.com