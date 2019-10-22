U.S. Census Hiring Hundreds In Northeast Ohio

Hundreds are needed to help the U.S. Census Bureau who are tasked with counting the entire population of the United Status. The positions are part-time, flexible and temporary.

A resume is not required, applicants must be 18 and the pay is $16-18.50 an hour.

The bureau said the job is ideal for seasonal wrokers, students, retirees and temporary workers looking for their next gig. More details at www.2020census.gov.

But here's the events where they'll be hiring:

National Hiring Week Events - Northeastern Ohio

Oct. 21 - 25

All 27 branches of Cuyahoga County Public Libraries

Time varies by location.

Contact branch for detail.

Oct. 21

United Baptist Church 1007 S. Hawkins, Akron, Ohio 44320

2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Oct.21

Shaw High School 15320 Euclid Ave. Cleveland

7:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

Oct. 21

Tower City Center

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Oct. 21

Euclid Library 631 East 222nd St.

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Oct. 22

University of Akron

Part-Time Job Fair Jean Hower Taber Student Union

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Oct. 22

Geauga Public Library - Chardon

2:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m.

Oct. 22

Ohio Means Jobs - Geauga County

10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Oct. 23

Kent Free Library

312 West Main St. Kent, OH

4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 22

NE Ohio Council on Higher Education

1422 Euclid Ave

1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Oct. 22

Ohio Means Jobs - Cleveland

1:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m.

Oct. 22

NE Ohio Young Black Democrats 3615 Superior Ave

6:15 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Oct. 22

Tower City Center

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Oct. 23

Lake Erie College 391 W. Washington St., Painesville, OH Holden Building

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 23

Career Connection Expo organized by the Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education @ IX Center

1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Oct. 23

Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C), Metropolitan Campus

10 a.m.-1p.m.

Oct. 23

Elizabeth Baptist Church 6114 Francis Ave

2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Oct. 23

Tower City Center

11:30am-1:30pm

Oct. 23

Brooklyn High School 9200 Biddulph Rd.

3:15 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Oct. 24

Remington College 14445 Broadway Ave.

11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Oct. 24

Ohio Means Jobs Portage County 253 S. Chestnut St. Ravenna, Ohio 44266

10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

Oct. 24

Ohio Means Jobs Trumbull County 280 N. Park Ave. #1 Warren, OH 44481

8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Oct. 24

Morley Public Library -Painesville

4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Oct. 25

Asian Plaza 1580 E. 30th St.

11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Oct. 25

CEOGC 1849 Prospect Ave.

9:30 a.m. -2:00 p.m.

Oct. 25

Opportunity Corridor Job Fair, sponsored by the Ohio Department of Transportation and hosted by the Career Development and Placement Strategies 9206 Woodland Avenue, Cleveland

10 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Oct. 25

Career Dev & Placement Strategies, Inc. 3631 Perkins Ave.

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Oct. 25

Tower City Center

11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 26

Old Brooklyn Fall-O-Ween Festival (organized by the Old Brooklyn Development Corporation) 2339 Broadview Rd.

11 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Oct. 26 and 27