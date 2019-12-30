TV Time Dropped Their "Most Binged of 2019 List"; Lucifer, Friends and Grey's Anatomy Tops List

The app TV Time has dropped their list of 'most binged shows of 2019'. What does it mean? Well on the app, people record what they watch as well as how quickly they watched it. Check out more information about how they did it here!

Meanwhile, the most binged shows of 2019 are...

1. Lucifer

2. Friends

3. Grey's Anatomy

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

5. Stranger Things

6. Game of Thrones

7. Big Bang Theory

8. Riverdale

9. How I Met Your Mother

10. Money Heist