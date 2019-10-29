Mason, Dublin, Hilliard, Beavercreek and Mentor Named 'Best Small Towns' To Live In

Shouout to Mason, Dublin, Hilliard, Beavercreek and Mentor who were among the 'Best Small Towns to live in', scoring between 90-98 on the percentile list according to WalletHub. You can access that whole list here, on WalletHub.

How were the towns ranked? Wallethub uses these categories:

Affordability

Economic Health

Education & Health

Quality of Life

Safety

Other top Ohio small towns? Strongsville, Delaware, Medina, North Roylaton, North Ridgeville, Westlake, Lakewood, Westerville and Upper Arlington, Stow, Brunswick, Riverside and Gahanna were also ranked high.