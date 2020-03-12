Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Oh wow, not Tom Hanks!
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley film when the duo tested positive for Coronoavirus.
Check out Tom Hanks' full post below:
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
