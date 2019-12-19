The Top Baby Names of the 2010s
Here are the names that represent a decade!
December 19, 2019
Nameberry dropped the hottest names of the decade. The top four names for baby girls and the top three names for baby boys account for 150,000 babies in the US since 2010.
Top Ten Girl Names In The 2010s
- Emma
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Isabella
- Ava
- Mia
- Abigail
- Emily
- Madison
- Charlotte
Top Ten Boy Names In The 2010s
- Noah
- Liam
- Jacob
- Mason
- William
- Ethan
- Michael
- Alexander
- James
- Elijah