The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame To Reopen on June 15th; Healthcare Workers Free Day on June 14th

June 10, 2020
Matt Hribar
Categories: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Cleveland
Coronavirus Special Features
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

It's offical: the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will reopen on Monday, June 15th. Tickets will be required online and in advance only. Daily operation hours will run from 11am-5pm, with hour-early access for teachers and vulnerable fans, Rock Hall Members and healthcare workers on Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays respectively. 

Starting on June 11th, Healthcare workers can RSVP their free tickets for themselves and family members at www.rockhall.com 

Some of the guidelines you can expect: 

  • CLEan Committed including daily continuous cleaning
  • Hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum
  • Fans to keep at least two Stratocasters apart for distancing
  • Temperature checks prior to entry
  • Limited capacity with timed ticketing
  • Staff and guests required to wear masks indoors
  • Credit card and mobile payment only with plexiglass shields at checkout
  • Advance online ticketing purchase at rockhall.com
Tags: 
Rock Hall
reopening
Coronavirus

