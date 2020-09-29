The Polar Express Train Ride is Looking For Volunteers!

THE POLAR EXPRESS™ TRAIN RIDE NEEDS YOUR HELP

VALLEY VIEW, OH, September 28, 2020 — Santa needs help aboard THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride to transport his guests to the North Pole.

Each year Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) relies on the help of more than 100 volunteers every night to make the magic of Christmas come alive on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ presented by Countertop Solutions.

“Ho! Ho! Ho! I love getting visitors at my workshop each year and seeing all the happy children aboard THE POLAR EXPRESS™,” said Santa Claus. “This year is especially important because I want to ensure a magical but safe and physically distanced trip to the North Pole. I’m short-staffed on elves and could use more help on the train.”

The largest need for volunteers is on board the train to ensure a safe and magical trip to the North Pole. Onboard positions include leader, assistant or Santa. In addition to onboard volunteer positions, other positions include volunteers to help Santa at the North Pole. Volunteers spend approximately one and a half to five hours each night depending on their position.

Volunteer training is required for all positions. Santa trainings will take place October 7 and 21 at 1 p.m. and October 15 at 7 p.m. Training sessions for all other positions will take place on October 5, 7,14, 19, 21 and 26 at 7 p.m. Training sessions are held at Fitzwater Trainyard located at 7600 Canal Rd., Valley View, OH 44125.

Volunteers who reach 20 hours of volunteer time (travel not included) will receive early access to tickets for THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride 2021. Hours can be combined between both on-and-off train positions.

Interested volunteers should complete the online volunteer application at https://www.cvsr.org/polar-volunteer/. Further information will be provided once the application is submitted.

About Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) is a private sector, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer supported organization operating in partnership with Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) and is dedicated to the preservation of passenger rail transportation in Cuyahoga Valley and the historic Ohio & Erie Canalway. CVSR has been providing excursion rail service for more than 40 years. For more information about the railroad, visit CVSR.org.

About THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride

Official THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Rides are licensed by Rail Events Inc. on behalf of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Inc. Since 2005, Rail Events Inc. has held the exclusive license to operate THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Rides in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom.