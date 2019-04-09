Terminal Tower Observation Deck Open For Self Guided Tours Through May 26th

One of the most visible pieces of Cleveland is also one of the rarest to truly visit. But right now through May 26th, one can go visit The Terminal Tower observation deck!

Tours are on Saturdays and Sundays. You'll have to head to the 42nd floor. The tour is $5 and it's self-guided. Guests are asked to only spend 25 minutes on the tour.

Sign-up times are noon to 3:30pm. Check out the info and get tickets here! Tickets are ONLY available online.

