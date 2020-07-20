Taco Bell Is Removing 12 Items From Their Menu!

July 20, 2020
Matt Hribar
Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
News

Taco Bell is making changes starting on August 13th, by REMOVING 12 of their signature items:

  • Grilled Steak Soft Taco
  • 7-Layer Burrito
  • Quesarito (which can still be ordered on the web or the app)
  • Nachos Supreme
  • Beefy Fritos Burrito
  • Spicy Tostada
  • Triple Layer Nachos
  • Spicy Potato Soft Taco
  • Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes
  • Loaded Grillers
  • Chips & Dips
  • Mini Skillet Bowl 

Will your Taco Bell experience be affected? 

They're adding a $5 Grande Nachos Box and a $1 Beef Burrito, but to quote JoJo, it's just 'a little too late' Taco Bell! You're dropping some EXCELLENT items for a dollar beef burrito? Truly shameful! 

While destroying quality food items, Taco Bell wants to remind you that menu decisions “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members.”

Tags: 
Taco Bell

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Interview Harry Connick Jr. About His New Song That Honors Frontline Workers WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mammal Monday: Seals WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Dr. Edwards, Would She Put Her Kids In School WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Dr. Edwards from UH Rainbows About Schools and COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Joe Toohey, New Anchor On Fox 8 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tom Kramig, CEO of the Lake Erie Crushers, Talks Fireworks In Avon WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes