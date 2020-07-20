Taco Bell Is Removing 12 Items From Their Menu!

Taco Bell is making changes starting on August 13th, by REMOVING 12 of their signature items:

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

7-Layer Burrito

Quesarito (which can still be ordered on the web or the app)

Nachos Supreme

Beefy Fritos Burrito

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers

Chips & Dips

Mini Skillet Bowl

Will your Taco Bell experience be affected?

They're adding a $5 Grande Nachos Box and a $1 Beef Burrito, but to quote JoJo, it's just 'a little too late' Taco Bell! You're dropping some EXCELLENT items for a dollar beef burrito? Truly shameful!

While destroying quality food items, Taco Bell wants to remind you that menu decisions “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members.”