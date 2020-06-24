Under Quarantine, Taco Bell is Ohio's Favorite Fast Food

Looks like Ohio needed tacos to get through this difficult times.

The Daily Mail reported via Market research company Top Data that Taco Bell was Ohio's favorite fast food joint during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine. Top Data took the year by year percent change in the number of visits that fast-food chains had, comparing June 2019 to June 2020.

There was just something about caving into that fast food craving while in #quarantine. Which chain was champion in your state during the height of the coronavirus pandemic? Here’s a look at a few. ------https://t.co/KVBum3IRvX — The Daily Meal (@thedailymeal) June 23, 2020

Get those Tacos Ohio!