Under Quarantine, Taco Bell is Ohio's Favorite Fast Food

Tacos were powering us through the spring of 2020!

June 24, 2020
Matt Hribar
Looks like Ohio needed tacos to get through this difficult times.

The Daily Mail reported via Market research company Top Data that Taco Bell was Ohio's favorite fast food joint during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine. Top Data took the year by year percent change in the number of visits that fast-food chains had, comparing June 2019 to June 2020. 

Get those Tacos Ohio! 

