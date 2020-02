How much was the food at Rock Hard Stadium? A boulder of a price!

Burger - $16

Bucket of Popcorn - $15

Personal Pizza - $15

Pop - $15

Chicken Sandwich - $14

Hot Dog - $12

Nachoes - $9

Glass of Wine - $13

Domestic Beer - $14

Imported Beer - $15

Premium Beer - $19

Basic Cocktail - $18

Double Cocktail - $24