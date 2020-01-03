Study: Cleveland Is The 10th Worst City To Find A Job In America

January 3, 2020
Matt Hribar
Yikes, starting off 2020 with some bad news. Wallethub used Job Mark ranking and Socio-economic rank to find which cities have the best job prospects, to which Cleveland ranked the 10th worst with 43.65 points.

Here's the top ten worst (ranking for 10th to worst):

173th: Cleveland, OH

174th: Anchorage, AK

175th: Gulfport, MS

176th: Toledo, OH

177th: Huntington, WV

178th: Brownsville, TX

179th: Stockton, CA

180th: Newark

181th: Fayetteville

182th: Detroit, MI

 

And the top ten cities with the best job hunt?

  1. Scottsdale, AZ
  2. South Burlington, VT
  3. San Francisco, CA
  4. Austin, TX
  5. Fremont, CA
  6. Chandler, AZ
  7. Boston, MA
  8. Tempe, Arizona
  9. Portland, Maine
  10. Boise, ID

See the full list over at Wallethub's website.

