Stranger Things Breaks Netflix's 4 Day Record

Netflix doesn't really release information about viewing numbers. But they do like to tell you what's doing well. No surprise: Stranger Things did well.

Since it's global launch on July 4th, 40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show. That's a new four day record! 18.2 million of those who have watched have already finished the entire season.

.@Stranger_Things 3 is breaking Netflix records!



40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show since its July 4 global launch — more than any other film or series in its first four days. And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season. — Netflix US (@netflix) July 8, 2019

So...I guess that means the show is going to be renewed for a fourth season?