Stranger Things Breaks Netflix's 4 Day Record
Did you watch it?
July 9, 2019
Netflix doesn't really release information about viewing numbers. But they do like to tell you what's doing well. No surprise: Stranger Things did well.
Since it's global launch on July 4th, 40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show. That's a new four day record! 18.2 million of those who have watched have already finished the entire season.
So...I guess that means the show is going to be renewed for a fourth season?