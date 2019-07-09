Stranger Things Breaks Netflix's 4 Day Record

Did you watch it?

July 9, 2019
Matt Hribar

Entertainment

Netflix doesn't really release information about viewing numbers. But they do like to tell you what's doing well. No surprise: Stranger Things did well.

Since it's global launch on July 4th, 40.7 million household accounts have been watching the show. That's a new four day record! 18.2 million of those who have watched have already finished the entire season.

So...I guess that means the show is going to be renewed for a fourth season?

Stranger Things
Netflix

