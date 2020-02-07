STATS: The Average Person Is Spending $142 On Their Partner For Valentine's Day
That seems like a bit too much!
February 7, 2020
We love some good stats on the J&T Show, so here's some about Valentine's Day!
- The average American plans to spend $142 on their partner on Valentine’s Day.
- Most people think their partner will spend less than them, about $119.20.
- $201.20 is the most money folks feel their partners should spend on them, although for men the amount is $271.90 and for women it’s $145.20.
- Men will spend more than women, $248.90 vs. just $57.
But is there a thing as spending too much? Turns out people do spend too much!
- 31% of people say they would be “turned off” if their partner spent too much.
- 10% of people say they’ve gone into debt spending for Valentine’s Day.
- 22% of people believe such debt is worth if it makes their partner happy.
- 26% of people have gone into debt pursuing a romantic relationship.