STATS: The Average Person Is Spending $142 On Their Partner For Valentine's Day

That seems like a bit too much!

February 7, 2020
Matt Hribar
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

We love some good stats on the J&T Show, so here's some about Valentine's Day! 

  • The average American plans to spend $142 on their partner on Valentine’s Day.
  • Most people think their partner will spend less than them, about $119.20.
  • $201.20 is the most money folks feel their partners should spend on them, although for men the amount is $271.90 and for women it’s $145.20.
  • Men will spend more than women, $248.90 vs. just $57.

But is there a thing as spending too much? Turns out people do spend too much!

  • 31% of people say they would be “turned off” if their partner spent too much. 
  • 10% of people say they’ve gone into debt spending for Valentine’s Day.
  • 22% of people believe such debt is worth if it makes their partner happy. 
  • 26% of people have gone into debt pursuing a romantic relationship.

Data comes from Compare Cards.

Tags: 
valentines day

Recent Podcast Audio
Barry Manilow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - January 30th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Kristen From Destination Cleveland Gives 3 Things To Do This Weekend - January 30th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Bachleor Pierogi Cart Mystery Solved - Meet Pierogi Joe! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Josh Cribbs Tells Jen and Tim About His Bachelor Experience WDOKFM: On-Demand
Don Wojtila of Schnickelfritz Talks About Their Part On The Cleveland Bachelor Episode! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes