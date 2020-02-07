STATS: The Average Person Is Spending $142 On Their Partner For Valentine's Day

We love some good stats on the J&T Show, so here's some about Valentine's Day!

The average American plans to spend $142 on their partner on Valentine’s Day.

Most people think their partner will spend less than them, about $119.20.

$201.20 is the most money folks feel their partners should spend on them, although for men the amount is $271.90 and for women it’s $145.20.

Men will spend more than women, $248.90 vs. just $57.

But is there a thing as spending too much? Turns out people do spend too much!

31% of people say they would be “turned off” if their partner spent too much.

10% of people say they’ve gone into debt spending for Valentine’s Day.

22% of people believe such debt is worth if it makes their partner happy.

26% of people have gone into debt pursuing a romantic relationship.

Data comes from Compare Cards.