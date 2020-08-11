Starbucks Fall Drink Lineup Rumored To Be Dropping August 25th!
Give me that PSL!!!
Grab the scarves, grab your college classwork and get ready: Starbucks apparently is dropping their fall menu on August 25th. And no worries -- it's just a rumor Starbucks (shoutout last time, when Starbucks, emailed me officially to say the 2019 date wasn't confirmed!)
So what can we expect? New and returning coffee blends:
- Guatemala Casa Cielo
- Reserve Costa Rica Naranjo
- Reserve Kenya Baragwi
- Reserve Hawaii Ka’U
And of course, the fall drinks:
- Pumpkin Spice Latte (everyone’s go-to)
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew
- Salted Caramel Mocha
- Salted Caramel Mocha Frap
And the fall Food including
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
- Pumpkin Scone
- Fox Cake Pop
Since it’s Friday I decided to do something nice for all you Starbucks lovers. I typed up the whole new fall menu on this lovely image of a PSL-- Menu drops August 25th at all Starbucks locations-- This is the official date, so mark your calendars✏️☕️ The newest item is the Fox Cake pop (image 2)------ Which one of these items will you need in your life------ News and image= My anonymous friendly neighborhood Barista-- Now all together can I get a “YASSSSS”------♀️