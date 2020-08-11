Starbucks Fall Drink Lineup Rumored To Be Dropping August 25th!

Grab the scarves, grab your college classwork and get ready: Starbucks apparently is dropping their fall menu on August 25th. And no worries -- it's just a rumor Starbucks (shoutout last time, when Starbucks, emailed me officially to say the 2019 date wasn't confirmed!)

So what can we expect? New and returning coffee blends:

Guatemala Casa Cielo

Reserve Costa Rica Naranjo

Reserve Kenya Baragwi

Reserve Hawaii Ka’U

And of course, the fall drinks:

Pumpkin Spice Latte (everyone’s go-to)

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Mocha

Salted Caramel Mocha Frap

And the fall Food including