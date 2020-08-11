Starbucks Fall Drink Lineup Rumored To Be Dropping August 25th!

Give me that PSL!!!

August 11, 2020
Matt Hribar
pumpkin
Grab the scarves, grab your college classwork and get ready: Starbucks apparently is dropping their fall menu on August 25th. And no worries -- it's just a rumor Starbucks (shoutout last time, when Starbucks, emailed me officially to say the 2019 date wasn't confirmed!) 

So what can we expect? New and returning coffee blends: 

  • Guatemala Casa Cielo
  • Reserve Costa Rica Naranjo
  • Reserve Kenya Baragwi
  • Reserve Hawaii Ka’U

And of course, the fall drinks:

  • Pumpkin Spice Latte (everyone’s go-to)
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew
  • Salted Caramel Mocha
  • Salted Caramel Mocha Frap

And the fall Food including 

  • Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
  • Pumpkin Scone
  • Fox Cake Pop

Since it’s Friday I decided to do something nice for all you Starbucks lovers. I typed up the whole new fall menu on this lovely image of a PSL-- Menu drops August 25th at all Starbucks locations-- This is the official date, so mark your calendars✏️☕️ The newest item is the Fox Cake pop (image 2)------ Which one of these items will you need in your life------ News and image= My anonymous friendly neighborhood Barista-- Now all together can I get a “YASSSSS”------‍♀️

A post shared by Markie_devo (@markie_devo) on

