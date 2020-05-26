Starbucks Debuts Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink and Brings Back S’mores Frappuccino

With the temperature finally cranking our AC units, it's time for *summer beverages* like mojitos and margaritas. Oh, and of course summer coffee beverages!

New this summer is the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink which looks similar like the Iconic Pink Drink! But the Iced Guava Passionfruit will take guava, passionfruit, pineapple and ginger and shake it up with coconut milk and ice.

Say hello to the new Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink, a mini escape with a whole lot of flavor. ---- (US + Canada) pic.twitter.com/6ysJqEQJx9 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 23, 2020

Returning like the celebrity she is, the S'mores Frappuccino is back! Marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate syrup and a grahm cracker dusting will turn your bonfire into a wildfire of flavor!