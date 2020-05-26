Starbucks Debuts Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink and Brings Back S’mores Frappuccino

Tasty summer drinks and here!

May 26, 2020
Matt Hribar
s'mores Frappuccino
Jen & Tim Show

With the temperature finally cranking our AC units, it's time for *summer beverages* like mojitos and margaritas. Oh, and of course summer coffee beverages! 

New this summer is the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink which looks similar like the Iconic Pink Drink! But the Iced Guava Passionfruit will take guava, passionfruit, pineapple and ginger and shake it up with coconut milk and ice. 

Returning like the celebrity she is, the S'mores Frappuccino is back! Marshmallow-infused whipped cream, milk chocolate syrup and a grahm cracker dusting will turn your bonfire into a wildfire of flavor! 

Starbucks
smores
new drinks

