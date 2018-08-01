Star-gartias for the Summer: Lake Erie Margarita

We're still sizzling for the summer, and so it's time to cool off with a trip to Lake Erie! The Lake Erie Margarita is both strong and tangy, plenty of things flowing together for one dark blue concotion!

For this recipie I used a simple 'shot' standard:

1 shot of tequila

2 shots of blue curaco

1 shot of pomegrante syrup

2 shots of sweet and sour mix (or use 1 if you want a stronger drink)

Squeeze and drop a lime in there for good measure.

The orange, pomegrante and lime come together real smooth and soon you'll be looking to drop the boat in this lake all the time!