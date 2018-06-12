Star-garitas For The Summer: Mintymelon
We're serving up the best kind of margaritas!
June 12, 2018
This week's Star-garita For The Summer is Mintymelon! It's basically a Wintermelon Mint margarita, and it's refreshing and delicious!
For the 8oz Wine Glass I used, here's the recipe:
1.5oz Tequila
.8oz Orange Curaco
1.5oz Ice
1.5oz Watermelon
A few tufts of mint
2.5 oz of Watermelon juice
Mix together gently, the watermelon and mint will combine for a pure refreshing experience.
Enjoy your Star Summer!