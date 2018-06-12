Star-garitas For The Summer: Mintymelon

This week's Star-garita For The Summer is Mintymelon! It's basically a Wintermelon Mint margarita, and it's refreshing and delicious!

For the 8oz Wine Glass I used, here's the recipe:

1.5oz Tequila

.8oz Orange Curaco

1.5oz Ice

1.5oz Watermelon

A few tufts of mint

2.5 oz of Watermelon juice

Mix together gently, the watermelon and mint will combine for a pure refreshing experience.

Enjoy your Star Summer!