Star-garitas For The Summer: Mintymelon

We're serving up the best kind of margaritas!

June 12, 2018
Matt Hribar
Jen & Tim Show

This week's Star-garita For The Summer is Mintymelon! It's basically a Wintermelon Mint margarita, and it's refreshing and delicious! 

 

For the 8oz Wine Glass I used, here's the recipe:

1.5oz Tequila

.8oz Orange Curaco

1.5oz Ice 

1.5oz Watermelon

A few tufts of mint

2.5 oz of Watermelon juice

Mix together gently, the watermelon and mint will combine for a pure refreshing experience.

Enjoy your Star Summer

jen and tim
WDOK
102
stargarita
Summer
margarita
tequila

