Star-garita for the Summer: Easy Peasy Pina Colada Breezy

I'll take five good sir!

August 7, 2018
Matt Hribar
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

Coconut may be hit and miss, but it's always a hit with me! The Easy Peasy Pina Colada Breezy is a real good entry level into the world of pina coladas (Yes, there's a whole world). 

 

Ingredients: 

1 shot of Tequila (make it 2 for a more advanced Pina Colada)

1 shot of triple sec

a little bit of lime juice (not too much, just enough for a good tart smash)

fill (reasonably) with pina colada mix, or choose how weak/strong you want the taste 

add a pineapple slice for funsies

 

If you want, you can easily make this frozen with the proper blender. For another easy way to make it 'frozen', used shaved iced from the fridge!

Only a couple more Star-garitas left for the summer! 

Tags: 
star-garitas for the summer

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 3rd Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Arsenio Hall! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Lisa From Pinecrest Talks About Summer Discover Day with Jen and Tim WDOKFM: On-Demand
Curtis from the Indians Stops By The Studio To Discuss The Upcoming 7 Game Homestand! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Get The Dish on Infinity Mirrors At The Cleveland Art Museum WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With The Cleveland Zoo About the Snow Leopards and Asian Highlands WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes