Star 102 On The Scene: Matt Goes to Bey & Jay, PICS!

The smoke was up, the intro video was on...the question was, where and how would Jay and Bey kick off this tempted show. A rather full First Energy Stadium was hyped with anticipation following a large energy and sing-along set from DJ Khaled. And suddenly, with the energy ready to cascade, they appeared.

Together, the Carter duo held hands as Holy Grail blasted over the speaker system. And while the original song is great, Beyonce took that song to the next level. Justin Timberlake who?

I need a studio version of this ASAP -- pic.twitter.com/PgS3lQrKTM — Matt Hribar (@hribstar) July 26, 2018

The lighting was simple yet effective, but it was the visuals on the large screen behind them that sold it. Some absolutely gorgeous sets. And behind these visual screens? Well they opened to reveal dancers and the band members.

If you love Jay and Bey's pop hits or their old school hits, you might feel a little...well, left out of the loop! Bey and Jay focused on their 21st century catalog, especially between 2010-now. There were a couple throwbacks, but tracks like "Irreplacable", "Halo" and "Single Ladies" were left for the ride home!

Of course, the iconic moments of their songs were drawn out for effect, such as the infamous 'surfboard' moment from 2013's Drunk in Love (which sounds so fresh in 2018)!

The concert was two and a half hours, so clearly you were getting your money's worth! Towards the end, the duo slowed it down with some of their ballads.

All in all, what a show! So glad to be there and to be part of Star 102 on the scene!