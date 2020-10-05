Sofia Vergara Is Forbes’ Highest-Paid Actress of 2020

YEE-HAW! Go Sofia Go!

October 5, 2020
Matt Hribar
Sofia Vegara

Getty / Amy Sussman / Staff

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
News

Sofia Vergara has been on the Forbes’ list of Highest-Paid TV Actress for the better half of the last decade, but now she's come up on top! Between her salary for the last season of Modern Family and her big salary for "America's Got Talent" puts her at #1.

Former two-year #1 actress Scarlett Johansson plummets out of the top ten since Marvel's "Black Widow" has been delayed. 

Angelina Jolie comes in at #2 based on signing onto Marvel's "The Eternals" and her earnings from “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and "Alice In Wonderland.”

Third place goes to the one and only Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot.

  1. Sofia Vergara – $43-million
  2. Angelina Jolie – $35.5-million
  3. Gal Gadot – $31.5-million
  4. Melissa McCarthy – $25-million
  5. Meryl Streep – $24-million
  6. Emily Blunt – $22.5-million
  7. Nicole Kidman – $22-million
  8. Ellen Pompeo – $19-million
  9. Elisabeth Moss – $16-million
  10. Viola Davis – $15.5-million

Check out the list here! 

Tags: 
highest paid actresses 2020
Forbes

Recent Podcast Audio
Jane Lynch Joins The Show To Talk About The Weakest Link Revival WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks How Halloween Should Be Safe WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Kurt From Main Street Lorain WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards Talks About How To Have A Safe Labor Day Weekend WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Talks To A Student About Their In-School Experience WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About How Long We Will Be Wearing Masks, False Positives WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes