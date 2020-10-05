Sofia Vergara Is Forbes’ Highest-Paid Actress of 2020

Sofia Vergara has been on the Forbes’ list of Highest-Paid TV Actress for the better half of the last decade, but now she's come up on top! Between her salary for the last season of Modern Family and her big salary for "America's Got Talent" puts her at #1.

Former two-year #1 actress Scarlett Johansson plummets out of the top ten since Marvel's "Black Widow" has been delayed.

Angelina Jolie comes in at #2 based on signing onto Marvel's "The Eternals" and her earnings from “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and "Alice In Wonderland.”

Third place goes to the one and only Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot.

Sofia Vergara – $43-million Angelina Jolie – $35.5-million Gal Gadot – $31.5-million Melissa McCarthy – $25-million Meryl Streep – $24-million Emily Blunt – $22.5-million Nicole Kidman – $22-million Ellen Pompeo – $19-million Elisabeth Moss – $16-million Viola Davis – $15.5-million

