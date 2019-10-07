The Russo Brothers Need Honor Guard Extras For Their Cleveland Shoot

Who do you know who could fit these shoes?

October 7, 2019
Matt Hribar

Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

The Russo Brothers are filming 'Cherry' in Cleveland they need four to six men or women between the ages of 18-35 with experience as a member of an honor guard team. 

It'll pay $10 per hour with an 8-hour minimum pay per day guaranteed. Shooting will be this month or in the beginning of November. 

Those interested should email  angela@angelaboehmcasting.com with “Honor (or Color) Guard” in the email's subject line. 

Include the following in the email: 

  • your name
  • phone number
  • residing location
  • two to three current photos including a headshot and full-body shot
  • and list your honor guard experience. 
  • The agency also says to include video with a downloadable link from an honor guard ceremony or depicting your honor guard skills, if possible.
