The Russo Brothers Need Honor Guard Extras For Their Cleveland Shoot

The Russo Brothers are filming 'Cherry' in Cleveland they need four to six men or women between the ages of 18-35 with experience as a member of an honor guard team.

It'll pay $10 per hour with an 8-hour minimum pay per day guaranteed. Shooting will be this month or in the beginning of November.

Those interested should email angela@angelaboehmcasting.com with “Honor (or Color) Guard” in the email's subject line.

Include the following in the email: