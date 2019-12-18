Rotten Tomatoes Taps The Top TV Shows of 2010s

December 18, 2019
Matt Hribar
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

Rotten Tomatoes just dropped the top fifty shows list of the 2010s. Do you see some of your iconic favorites? 

  1. “Fleabag,” season 2
  2. “Insecure,” season 1
  3. “Master of None,” season 1
  4. “The Americans,” season 3
  5. “Master of None,” season 2
  6. “Fargo,” season 2
  7. “The Good Place,” season 2
  8. “Jane the Virgin,” season 1
  9. “Counterpart,” season 1
  10. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” season 3

See the full list at Rotten Tomatoes' website.

TV
2010s decade